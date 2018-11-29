Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Closing in on 20 goals
Tavares scored his 16th and 17th goals of the season in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.
One of Tavares' goals was scored on the power play. The 28-year-old's other marker came on a wild sequence that saw Mitch Marner pick up a crazy assist, feeding Tavares for a tap-in goal only after fetching a new stick from the bench in the middle of the rush. Meanwhile, Toronto's big summer signing this past offseason now has 30 points in 26 games.
