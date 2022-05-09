Tavares recorded an assist, four hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 4.

Tavares set up the second of William Nylander's two goals in the third period. Through four playoff contests, Tavares has been mostly neutralized on offense. He has a pair of assists, seven shots on net and a minus-3 rating while adding six hits and five blocked shots from his typical second-line role.