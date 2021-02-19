Tavares scored a goal Thursday in a 7-3 win over the Senators.

It was his first goal in seven games. Like linemate William Nylander, Tavares has taken a lot of heat this week from one Toronto sports writer that said his game appears stalled. Sure, JT isn't scoring like Auston Matthews, but 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 18 games isn't exactly chopped liver. Tavares has four points in his last five games and continues to log big minutes for perhaps the strongest and best offense in the NHL. Keep him out there. You'll reap the rewards.