Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Returns to Long Island
Tavares will make his first appearance on Long Island since leaving the Islandes via free agency Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Tavares faced the Islanders earlier this season in Toronto, a 4-0 loss, but this will be his first trip back to Long Island. He played for the Isles for nine season before leaving to sign a seven-year, $77 million contract with the Leafs last July. Tavares will likely set a career high in goals this season, as he is only two off of the career best (38) he had in 2014-15. The reception for JT on Thursday is likely to be less than friendly as fans still feel like Tavares left them at the altar when he bolted for his hometown Leafs even though the Islanders offered him more money. The truth is, that anger is better directed at former general manager Garth Snow, who decided not to trade Tavares at the trade deadline last season despite the team being out of playoff contention, thus assuring that the team would receive nothing in return if Tavares left in free agency, which of course, he did.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Tallies goal, assist•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Continues push toward career marks•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Sets up a pair•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Third straight two-point game•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Stays in groove•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Lights lamp in rout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...