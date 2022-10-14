Tavares scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Tavares is off to a hot start after suffering a preseason oblique injury. He now has a goal and two assists in his first two games. Coach Sheldon Keefe has made some five-on-five adjustments for JT's line -- namely giving them mostly offensive-zone starts -- that are designed to help offset the slowing of his game. Some fantasy managers may be jaded by the negative talk about Tavares' age-related decline. But his hands are still gold and he knows how to work the wall. Offensive zone starts could deliver yet another point-per-game season, so watch your league chat for chatter and consider a trade to take advantage.