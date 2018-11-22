Tavares delivered an unassisted goal in Wednesday's 5-2 road loss to the Hurricanes.

Veteran Justin Williams committed a giveaway in the neutral zone, with Tavares intercepting the pass and ultimately bulging twine for his 14th goal of the season. Toronto's clear-cut No. 1 center with Auston Matthews (shoulder) out of commission, Tavares ranks ninth in scoring with 14 goals and 12 helpers over 22 games, but there are actually 20 skaters across the league working at a better points-per-game pace than the ex-Islander and his still-stellar 1.18 rate.