Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Gets big monkey off back
Kapanen scored a goal in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to Montreal.
The goal snapped a 15-game drought. Kapanen finished his first full NHL season with 20 goals and 44 points in 78 games. He'll get a chance to build on his playoff resume in what he and the Leafs hope is a much longer run this year.
