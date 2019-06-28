Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Inks three-year deal
Kapanen agreed to terms on a three-year, $9.6 million contract extension with Toronto on Friday.
It's a solid bridge deal for Kapanen, who is just coming off the entry-level deal he signed with the Penguins in 2014. The 22-year-old set career highs across the board this season, including goals (20), assists (24) and shots (174). The winger figures to slot into a top-six role heading into the 2019-20 campaign and could push for the 50-point mark this year, especially if he can expand his role on the power play.
