Maple Leafs' Kasperi Kapanen: Reason for scratch clarified
Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Kapanen was scratched for "internal accountability" Saturday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Per Shilton, the scratch is expected to be a one-time situation. Keefe didn't supply any additional details other than his expectation for Kapanen to address the situation after the Maple Leafs practice Monday.
