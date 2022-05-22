Giordano signed a two-year. $1.6 million deal with Toronto on Sunday.

After spending 15 years with the Flames, Giordano suited up for Seattle and Toronto this season, totaling eight goals and 35 points while averaging 20:53 of ice time through 75 games. He took a bit of a hometown discount to stay in Toronto as he prepares to enter his age-39 season. Giordano will likely quarterback the team's second power-play unit again next year while skating in a bottom-four role.