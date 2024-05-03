Knies produced an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6.

Knies has picked his offense up in recent games, earning all three of his postseason points over the last four contests. He's been in a top-six role since Auston Matthews (illness) exited Toronto's lineup. Knies has added 12 shots on net, 22 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through six playoff outings.