Knies picked up a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.

Knies set up Nick Robertson on a breakaway to open the scoring late in the first period before extending Toronto's lead to 5-1 in the second, directing a Pontus Holmberg feed past Sergei Bobrovsky. The 21-year-old Knies has points in four straight contests, totaling a goal and four assists in that span. He's up to 13 goals and 33 points through 72 games this season while holding down a middle-six role.