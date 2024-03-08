Knies, who exited Thursday's game because of an undisclosed injury, was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday, per Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun. It's believed this move is merely a paper transaction.

Knies has 11 goals, 36 points, 33 PIM and 127 hits in 61 NHL contests this season. Even if he is just temporarily being moved to the minors for cap reasons or to maintain his eligibility for the AHL playoffs, Knies being reassigned indicates that he's healthy enough to play. It wouldn't be surprising to see him recalled before Saturday's game against the Canadiens.