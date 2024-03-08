Knies exited Thursday's game against Boston because of an undisclosed injury, according to Joshua Kloke of The Athletic. However, it's believed that his injury is not serious.
Knies logged just 3:18 of ice time Thursday. He entered the contest with 11 goals, 26 points, 31 PIM and 129 hits in 60 appearances this season. If Knies is unavailable for Saturday's match against Montreal, then Holmberg might draw into the lineup.
