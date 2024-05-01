Knies scored the game-winning goal Tuesday in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Bruins in Game 5.

The 21-year-old winger pounced on a rebound early in the first OT period after John Tavares had driven the Boston net and tried to jam home the puck. It was the second goal of the playoffs for Knies, but those are his only two points in five games. If Auston Matthews (illness) isn't able to return for Thursday's Game 6, Knies may have to come up big again if the Leafs are going to avoid elimination again.