Knies scored a goal on his lone shot in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Knies got Toronto on the board early in the second period, directing a T.J. Brodie feed past Alex Nedeljkovic to tie the game 1-1. The 21-year-old Knies now has three goals over his last four games and points in six of the last seven contests. Knies has emerged as a legitimate scoring threat in a middle-six role -- he's up to 15 goals and 35 points through 75 games this season.