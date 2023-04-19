Bunting was handed a three-game suspension by the NHL on Wednesday for an illegal check to the head and interference against Tampa Bay's Erik Cernak during Game 1 on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late in the second period, and Bunting was given a match penalty as a result of the play. The Leafs forward will be eligible to return for Game 5 on April 27, provided that contest is necessary. While Bunting is out, Wayne Simmonds or Matthew Knies might draw into the lineup.