Bunting notched two assists, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Bunting picked up his fifth multi-point effort in the last nine games. He helped out on goals by Mitch Marner and William Nylander in this contest, with the latter's tally on the power play. Bunting continues to pace the rookie scoring race with 63 points in 76 contests this season, and he's only picked up five of his points on the power play. The winger has added 80 hits, 68 PIM and a plus-30 rating.