Bunting (undisclosed) is doubtful for Game 1 against the Lightning on Monday but he should return during the series, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

Bunting missed the last three games of the regular season and he's expected to miss some time in the postseason as well. The 26-year-old racked up 23 goals and 63 points while averaging 15:33 of ice time in his first season with Toronto.