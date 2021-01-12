Hutchinson cleared waivers Monday and will report to the AHL Toronto Marlies, reports Sportsnet.ca.
He's fourth on the Leafs' depth chart, so he's unlikely to see playing time in the NHL. In fact, Hutchinson is more likely to be expansion draft fodder for the Seattle Kracken than ever suit up again for the Leafs.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Placed on waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Returning to Toronto•
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Falls in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: In goal for Game 7•
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Evens series with Game 6 win•
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Set for Game 6 start•