Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Loaned to AHL Marlies

Hutchinson was sent down to AHL Toronto on Monday.

With Frederik Andersen (illness/groin) set to make his return Monday versus Colorado, the Maple Leafs had to open up a roster spot to activate their starting netminder. To do so, they demoted Hutchinson to the AHL Marlies. In nine starts with the parent club, Hutchinson posted a 3-4-2 record and also recorded his first shutout since the 2016-17 season. So long as Andersen stays healthy, no other Maple Leaf netminder carries much, if any, fantasy value.