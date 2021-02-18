Hutchinson will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus Ottawa, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Hutchinson has yet to appear in a game this year, so he'll likely have some rust to shake off early on Thursday. The 30-year-old netminder will try to start his season off with a bang by picking up a win in a home matchup with a struggling Senators squad that's 3-8-0 on the road this campaign.