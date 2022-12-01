Marner notched a milestone empty-net goal during Wednesday's 3-1 win over the visiting Sharks.

Marner extended his scoring streak to 18 games Wednesday, equaling the team record established by Darryl Sittler (1977-78) and Ed Olczyk (1989-90). The 25-year-old right winger has compiled seven goals and 24 points during the streak. Marner's goal came with 1:11 remaining in the third period. It was a close call. During the streak's previous 17 games, Marner only entered the final frame scoreless one time. Moments before executing the record-tying tally, Marner hit the post.