Marner (ankle) is at practice Friday and expected to rejoin the lineup Saturday in Montreal, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Marner is back at his old spot on the first power play at practice, a good indication that he is ready to return. Marner has missed the last 12 games and has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season. Look for him to return to a top-six role, as well as playing alongside Auston Matthews on the vaunted Maple Leafs power play.