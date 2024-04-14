Share Video

Link copied!

Marner had a goal and two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit on Saturday.

Marner has scored in every game since his return from injury. And combined with a point streak before he missed time, he has 10 points, including eight assists, in seven games this season. Marner has 84 points (26 goals, 58 assists) and 156 shots in 67 games.

More News