Marner (rest) won't be in the lineup for Friday's regular-season finale versus Winnipeg, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Marner will get the night off to get some extra rest ahead of Thursday's Game 1 matchup with Montreal. The 24-year-old forward has been fantastic this season, racking up 20 goals and 67 points while posting a plus-21 rating through 55 contests. With Marner in the press box, Adam Brooks will draw into the lineup against the Jets.