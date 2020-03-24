Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Living up to big contract
Marner notched 16 goals and 67 points in 59 games before the NHL halted play in March.
Many thought the Maple Leafs may have overpaid when they signed Marner to a monster six-year, $65.4 million contract in September, but he's quickly laid those concerns to rest, averaging over a point per game while logging a whopping 21:33 of ice time per contest this season. At just 22 years old, Marner has yet to hit his prime, so he should only continue to improve over the next few years.
