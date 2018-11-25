Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: More points more glory

Marner had two assists for the Maple Leafs in a 6-0 win over the Flyers on Saturday night.

He's back on the board after being silenced for two games. Marner has 30 points, including 24 assists, in just 24 games and now sits in the NHL's top-five scorers. And he's among the top-three playmakers in the league. Marner is a star and keeps ratcheting up the value of his next contract.