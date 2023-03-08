Marner scored a goal and an assist on three shots, fueling the Maple Leafs to a 4-3 win over the Devils on Tuesday.
Marner gave the Leafs a 2-1 lead, scoring a short-handed goal on a breakaway. He would also add an assist on Auston Matthews' game-winning goal. The Canadian forward has been red-hot as of late, scoring 13 points in his last seven games. On the season, Marner has 23 goals and 79 points in 64 games.
