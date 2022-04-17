Marner scored twice Saturday in a 5-4 overtime win over Ottawa.

He knotted the game 3-3 in the second period with a slap shot from the right point past a screened Anton Forsberg. And then Marner drove the net in the third and tied the game 4-4 when he legally redirected Michael Bunting's centering pass with his skate. He has 93 points, including 33 goals, in 66 games and still has a chance at a 100-point this season if the stars align. Right now, Marner is within one point of his career mark set in 2018-19.