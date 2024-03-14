Marner's lower-body injury is a mild high-ankle sprain, per TSN's Darren Dreger. He'll miss his second straight game when the Leafs face Philadelphia on Thursday.

Marner hasn't skated this week, so it would be somewhat surprising if he plays Saturday, but Toronto hasn't ruled anything out. He has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 contests this season. The 26-year-old should resume his duties as a top-six forward and on the first power-play unit once he's healthy.