Marner scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Marner tallied late in the second period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The 26-year-old has two goals and an assist over his last four outings while adding 13 shots in that span. For the season, he has six points, 20 shots, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating. He's topped 90 points three times in his career, and with the strength of Toronto's offense, he should be able to chip in at a higher rate as the season progresses.