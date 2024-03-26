Marner (ankle) is now considered day-to-day, but he'll miss an eighth straight game Tuesday against the Devils, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Marner's status for Wednesday's practice is also currently up in the air, so he should probably be considered questionable at best for Thursday's game against Washington at this time. Max Domi will likely continue to see top-six usage until Marner is ready to return.
