Marner (ankle) won't be available for Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.
Marner is dealing with a mild high-ankle sprain, and the Maple Leafs have yet to establish an expected timetable for his return. He'll miss a third straight contest Saturday. Pontus Holmberg will likely continue to see top-six minutes until Marner is ready to rock.
