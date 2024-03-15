Watch Now:

Marner (ankle) won't be available for Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Marner is dealing with a mild high-ankle sprain, and the Maple Leafs have yet to establish an expected timetable for his return. He'll miss a third straight contest Saturday. Pontus Holmberg will likely continue to see top-six minutes until Marner is ready to rock.

