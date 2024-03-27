Marner (ankle) will not play either Thursday or Saturday against the Capitals or Sabres, respectively, but will practice Friday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Marner's return to practice could open the door for him to get back on the ice versus the Panthers on Monday. Still, with two more matches on the shelf, the 26-year-old winger's missed game total will increase to 10 due to his ankle problem. Prior to getting hurt, Marner was rolling with 19 points in 12 games, including seven power-play points.