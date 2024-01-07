Marner scored a goal in a 4-1 win over the Sharks on Saturday.

Marner opened the scoring at 15:22 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from the left circle on a 5-on-3 power play. He has a point in back-to-back games, and he now has 40 points, including 15 goals, in 37 games. But he has put up points (two goals, four assists) in just four of his last nine games. He did the same in November, putting up points (three assists) in just two of eight games. Fantasy managers would much prefer steady production game in and game out, rather than bursts and quiet stretches.