Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Sets up two power-play goals

Kadri recorded two power-play assists in Thursday's 5-3 road win over the Red Wings.

With all-world pivot John Tavares joining force with third-year scoring sensation Auston Matthews on the power play, it's easy to overlook a guy like Kadri, especially in DFS contests. However, let's not forget that the Buds' seventh overall draft pick from 2009 produced 116 points (64 goals, 52 assists) over the last two seasons combined.