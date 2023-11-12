Gregor had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Gregor's goal stood as the winner. He put the Leafs up 3-2 at 14:22 of the second frame when he went high glove side from above the left face-off circle. Gregor scored on opening night, but had gone 13 games without a point. Nice night on the ice, but he's not going to contribute in fantasy.