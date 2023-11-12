Gregor had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
Gregor's goal stood as the winner. He put the Leafs up 3-2 at 14:22 of the second frame when he went high glove side from above the left face-off circle. Gregor scored on opening night, but had gone 13 games without a point. Nice night on the ice, but he's not going to contribute in fantasy.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Noah Gregor: Nets first in new uniform•
-
Maple Leafs' Noah Gregor: Agrees to one-year deal•
-
Maple Leafs' Noah Gregor: Inside line on fourth-line gig•
-
Maple Leafs' Noah Gregor: Will audition with Leafs•
-
Noah Gregor: Not qualified by Sharks•
-
Sharks' Noah Gregor: Contributes marker Thursday•