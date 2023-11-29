Gregor scored his third goal of the season and added the shootout winner in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Panthers.

He also chipped in three shots on net, a hit, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating. Gregor tied the game midway through the second period, stealing the puck at the Toronto blue line for a clear breakaway on Anthony Stolarz that he converted by clanking the puck off the crossbar and into the net. The 25-year-old then beat Stolarz again in the sixth round of the shootout. Gregor's spot on a checking line for the Leafs gives him little fantasy upside, but he has supplemented his offense with 35 hits and 35 shots through 20 games.