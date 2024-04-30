Gregor, who put up six goals and six assists in 63 games this season, has been a healthy scratch in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Gregor is an energy player with 241 NHL games under belt, but he hasn't dressed in a playoff game. And with the Leafs on the brink down 3-1 to the Bruins, Gregor's postseason debut may need to wait for another year. He's a free agent this summer, coming off a one-year, $775,000 AAV deal, and time will tell if he will be re-signed in Toronto.