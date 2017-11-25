Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Nets game-winner Friday

Marleau scored the game-winning goal Friday against the Hurricanes.

It was already the fourth game-winning goal of the season for Marleau, who has picked up points in three of his last four contests. The veteran may be centering the fourth line right now, but he struck on the power play Friday and is now up to nine goals and 16 points in 21 contests on the season. Considering the fact the veteran has been held off the scoresheet in just two of his last nine outings, Marleau makes for a valuable fantasy play in a wide array of formats.