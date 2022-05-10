Marleau announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday, per The Players' Tribune.

Marleau didn't play in 2021-22, but he hadn't officially announced his retirement from the NHL until now. The 42-year-old forward will hang up his skates having racked up 566 goals and 1,197 points through 1,7779 games split between the Sharks, Maple Leafs and Penguins over 23 seasons.