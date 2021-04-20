Marleau skated in his 1,768th regular-season contest in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Marleau surpassed Gordie Howe for the NHL's all-time record for games played (regular season). The 41-year-old Marleau had one shot on goal and a hit in 17:21 of ice time in the momentous appearance. The games played record including playoff appearances is 1,992 by Mark Messier -- Marleau has 1,963 and would need to play in 2021-22 to have a chance to surpassing that milestone as well. He has eight points, 43 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 45 contests this year.