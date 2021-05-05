As expected, Marleau (lower body) will play Wednesday versus Colorado.
Marleau is expected to skate on San Jose's fourth line and second power-play unit Wednesday. The 41-year-old forward has picked up nine points through 52 games this season.
More News
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Likely to play despite injury•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Registers assist Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Sets all-time games played record•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Goals in consecutive outings•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Tallies with man advantage•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Gets on scoresheet with PPG•