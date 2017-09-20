Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Notches first preseason goal with new team
Marleau scored his first goal with Toronto in a 5-2 preseason loss to Ottawa on Tuesday.
The goal was classic Marleau. He used his hockey sense to jump on a puck traveling down the boards in the neutral zone to spring him for a partial breakaway before ripping one to the short side, under the bar. The play had to be an encouraging sight for the Leafs and their fans, as the 508-goal, 1,082-point man recently turned 38. Another positive to take away from the game was the fact that Marleau played more than 17 minutes, including 5:39 with the man advantage.
