Marleau scored his fourth goal in his last 12 games in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Marleau is bopping along at a near 30-goal pace. Unfortunately, that's about all he's doing -- he's scoring at just a mid-40s rate overall. That's almost identical to Marleau's production in his last two seasons. He skates as well as he did a decade ago, but his fantasy value is plateauing. Use him for his obvious impact, but do not overrate his contribution.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories