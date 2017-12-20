Marleau scored his fourth goal in his last 12 games in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Marleau is bopping along at a near 30-goal pace. Unfortunately, that's about all he's doing -- he's scoring at just a mid-40s rate overall. That's almost identical to Marleau's production in his last two seasons. He skates as well as he did a decade ago, but his fantasy value is plateauing. Use him for his obvious impact, but do not overrate his contribution.