Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Production mirrors last season
Marleau scored his fourth goal in his last 12 games in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Marleau is bopping along at a near 30-goal pace. Unfortunately, that's about all he's doing -- he's scoring at just a mid-40s rate overall. That's almost identical to Marleau's production in his last two seasons. He skates as well as he did a decade ago, but his fantasy value is plateauing. Use him for his obvious impact, but do not overrate his contribution.
