Marleau scored his 15th in a losing effort against Vegas on Sunday, but is now only five goals shy of scoring 20 goals for the 15th time in his career.

It was a rough game for the Leafs, but Marleau extended his point streak to three games with three goals and five points. He led all Leafs forwards with four shots on goal, and pitched in another three hits and a blocked shot. What doomed the Leafs was their poor defensive play, and offense remains their strong suit. Marleau is a valuable depth forward in fantasy despite being almost 40 years old.