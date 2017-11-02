Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Tallies two points

Marleau scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-1 win over the Ducks on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old's exodus from San Jose has gone well thus far, as he has five goals and four assists through 13 games. That's impressive given his age, but he did score 27 goals last season.

