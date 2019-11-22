Play

Engvall scored a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

Engvall's first career tally was an unassisted effort in the second period, and also stood as the game-winner. Not bad for just the second game of the Swede's career. He's likely to remain in a fourth-line role or serve as a healthy scratch while he's up with the big club.

