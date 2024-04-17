Engvall will be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's tilt against Pittsburgh, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Engvall will finish the 2023-24 campaign with 10 goals and 28 points in 74 appearances this season. He's likely to return to the lineup in a middle-six capacity for Game 1 of the playoffs.
More News
-
Islanders' Pierre Engvall: Two helpers in win•
-
Islanders' Pierre Engvall: Scores vs. Montreal•
-
Islanders' Pierre Engvall: Scores on breakaway•
-
Islanders' Pierre Engvall: Registers power-play helper•
-
Islanders' Pierre Engvall: Produces assist Thursday•
-
Islanders' Pierre Engvall: Sinks former team•